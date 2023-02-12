Former Universal Employee Calls for Boycott of Latest ‘Harry Potter’ Installment

The latest Harry Potter-inspired installment continues to stir controversy as a former Universal Parks employee calls for a boycott.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and its subsequent franchises, including Fantastic Beasts, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and now Hogwarts Legacy, continue to stir more than cauldrons, as thousands of former fans and activists continue to promote a boycott against Hogwarts Legacy due to JK Rowling’s controversial statements and allegations of anti-semitic undertones in the game.

Perhaps one of the most impactful statements comes from actress, videogame streamer, and former employee at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, Sarah Daniels. Earlier this year, Daniels, together with thousands of activists, urged audiences to boycott Hogwarts Legacy, the latest installment in the history of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, due to its racist, antisemitic undertones — despite vague efforts of transexual inclusion and LGBTQIA+ diversity within the game — and the hateful, controversial opinions from the Harry Potter author JK Rowling that have harmed so many former fans worldwide.

Despite her strong connection to The Wizarding World — as she performed in the Hogwarts School Frog Choir at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal’s Islands of Adventure as a Slytherin and Hufflepuff student from the photos she shared — Daniels tweeted in January: “From someone who was literally a poster child for the Hogwarts School Choir at Universal Studios… if I can not buy Hogwarts Legacy, so can you. It really is that easy. This was one of the best, most memorable parts of my life, but JKR is harming people I care about.”

From someone who was literally a poster child for the Hogwarts School Choir at Universal Studios… if I can not buy Hogwarts Legacy, so can you. It really is that easy. This was one of the best, most memorable parts of my life, but JKR is harming people I care about. pic.twitter.com/X0BpNHNiP0 — Sarah Daniels (@SarahDaniels) January 15, 2023

Of course, Daniels’ tweet brought countless hateful responses, with some of them wishing harm upon her and her loved ones, actively attacking her, and mocking her stance. However, members of the LGBTQIA+ community also flooded her mentions with heartfelt messages thanking Sarah for supporting them and the community.

While the newly released Hogwarts Legacy has broken streaming records on Twitch, boycott attempts against the videogame continue from different approaches, and the latest Wizarding World installment remains at risk of failure. However, at the end of the day, it’s up to each person whether or not to purchase and play Hogwarts Legacy and to consider or ignore the social implications of that decision.

