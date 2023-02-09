Fans Celebrate Diverse Body Types of Universal Mardi Gras Dancers

Exclusive to Universal Orlando Resort, the Mardi Gras celebration brings the culture of New Orleans to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and CityWalk. Next to Halloween Horror Nights, this is one of the most significant events of the year for Universal. Thousands of Guests flock to the Theme Parks for the glittery parades, festive attire, and exclusive snacks!

Avid Universal Studios fans noticed something extra-special about the Mardi Gras Parade this season. Compared to previous years, Universal Orlando Resort took care to cast diverse dancers for the parade. Go For Show Photography shared images of the dancers on Facebook in a post that gained hundreds of shares and supportive comments:

#diversity IS Universal

More than ever, this year’s Mardi Gras parade contains all shapes, sizes, genders and races that all have one thing exactly in common: Smiling faces.year’s I love how creative the parade is this year, but the people are what makes this thing tick and Universal…you nailed the casting! Energy is through the roof!

“Literally loving all the different body types were seeing this year! This is the first time we have seen more diversity in the body types and I love it so much!” read the most popular comment.

“So happy!” one fan wrote. “Wonderful parade,” said another.

In September, fans celebrated “¡Vamos! – Báilalo,” a dance show on the Streets of New York at Universal Studios Florida during Hispanic Heritage Month. The performances featured a diverse cast and even same-sex dance partners.

The change comes as Theme Parks fans push for more diversity and inclusion at Universal Orlando Resort and nearby Walt Disney World Resort. The Disney Parks recently loosened the Cast Member dress code to be gender-inclusive and added an “Inclusion” Key to its list of employee values. Still, Walt Disney World Resort rarely shows such a diverse cast of dancers in parades and other live entertainment.

Mardi Gras kicked off at Universal Orlando Resort on February 4 and runs through April 16, so get your tickets now for this dazzling, can’t-miss event!

Have you ever been to Universal Orlando Resort for Mardi Gras? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!