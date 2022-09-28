Guests Delighted by New Universal Dance Show Featuring Same-Sex Couples

Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing, and so are the dancers at Universal Orlando Resort!

A new show – “¡Vamos! – Báilalo” – on the streets of New York at Universal Studios Florida features high-energy, Latin choreography performed by a diverse cast of dance partners. From Universal:

Guests can now enjoy a brand-new street show at Universal Studios Florida – “¡Vamos! – Báilalo” – kicking off just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month and running beyond. A high-energy Latin dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair.

Guests can now enjoy a brand-new street show at Universal Studios Florida – “¡Vamos! – Báilalo” – kicking off just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month and running beyond. A high-energy Latin dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair. pic.twitter.com/uF5ZDGiTeQ — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 26, 2022

Though the show kicked off as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Universal Orlando Resort says it will continue running after the celebration ends on October 15. According to Spectrum News 13, Guests can catch the 12-minute show daily at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Guests also have the opportunity to meet the performers after the show ends!

¡Vamos! – Báilalo also features audience participation, as shown in this video from Universal Guest @ApolloKid:

We saw it yesterday! Great show with lots of participation from the crowd. And my kid decided to show off as well…hahaha. Great memories in the making!

We saw it yesterday! Great show with lots of participation from the crowd. And my kid decided to show off as well…hahaha. Great memories in the making! pic.twitter.com/j12qm7QuIw — Chris (@Apollokid) September 26, 2022

Universal Orlando Resort fans are delighted to welcome more street entertainment to the Parks but even more excited that the performance features same-sex couples dancing together – a first for Universal and yet to be done by neighboring Walt Disney World Resort. @OttoTieleman wrote:

Great show and great inclusivity. I think it’s classy Universal didn’t promote the same sex copples as something different but released is as normal (as it should be). Disney next?

Great show and great inclusivity. I think it's classy Universal didn't promote the same sex copples as something different but released is as normal (as it should be).

Disney next? — Otto Tieleman (@OttoTieleman) September 26, 2022

@pumpkin_spice agreed, referencing Universal Orlando Resort’s Pride Month merchandise campaign, Love is Universal:

Entertainment is universal

Entertainment is universal — Victoria 🩸 Save Your Tears (@pumpkin___spice) September 26, 2022

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have long supported LGBTQIA+ Guests and Team Members. Some fans were upset at Comcast’s silence on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, with some Team Members quitting over the issue. However, Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and CityWalk still celebrated Pride Month this June.

Have you caught ¡Vamos! – Báilalo at Universal Studios Florida?