Universal Studios Shutting Down as Intense Typhoon Approaches

A major Universal Studios Resort is set to close later this week due to intense and dangerous weather conditions.

Universal Studios Japan has just announced that the Resort will be closing due to Typhoon Nanmadol. The closure will take place on Tuesday, September 20, with the entire Park being closed all day.

This was confirmed by the official Universal Studios Japan Twitter account:

[Regarding park sales due to the approach of Typhoon No. 14] For the safety of our guests and crew, we will change the park closing time to 15:00 (subject to change without notice) on September 19th (Mon/Holiday). The park will be closed all day on Tuesday, September 20th. Tickets for both days will be refunded only if unused. (Translated)

The tweet was followed by another, giving more information on the closure:

We will inform you on the official website as soon as the refund method without handling fee is ready. Before visiting, please be sure to check the “Today’s Park Information” below. Provides information on park business information, ticket sales information, show schedules, operating status of each facility, etc. (Translated)

Universal Studios Japan marked the first offshore venture for the company. Universal Studios, having enjoyed successful theme park operations in Hollywood, CA, and Orlando, FL, opened this third park in 2001.

Universal Studios Japan is wholly owned by Comcast NBCUniversal. Universal Studios Japan, located in Osaka, Japan, has succeeded in establishing its position as a prominent entertainment and leisure landmark drawing many guests from distant areas in Japan as well as overseas.

Featuring nine different themed areas, this 108-acre resort includes areas dedicated to Harry Potter and Minions (“Despicable Me”). Like its sister parks in California and Florida, the resort is also home to its own version of CitiWalk.

We will continue to update our story as more information comes out.