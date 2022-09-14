Universal Slams Disney Over TRON Coaster Debacle

There may not be a more quality experience than Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Aside from the fact that VelociCoaster is arguably one of the most thrilling attractions that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer, the Islands of Adventure coaster is also excellently themed. When Guests approach the attraction, they are not just approaching a roller coaster, but a roller coaster inside a raptor paddock — finally completing the InGen experience in a reality where Guests can experience Jurassic World as a theme park, much like we saw in the first film.

From the moment Guests step into the queue of VelociCoaster, they are transported into another world full of danger and thrill.

The ride is fast, intense, thrilling, well-themed, and most importantly, it’s really fun! It has become one of the most beloved roller coasters in the Resort, with may claiming it’s one of the best rides in Florida period.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the attraction reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

VelociCoaster, along with Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, really bumped Universal Studios up in terms of attractions. Some would say with these two rides, Universal even moved ahead of Disney when it comes to innovation and fun.

Disney did gain some major points when it opened Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, but in terms of truly thrilling attractions, Disney is falling behind in more than a few ways.

From a purely roller coaster standpoint, Disney’s most thrilling offerings would have to be Expedition Everest and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. While each ride is fantastic, both are decades-old at this point, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster opening in 1999 and Expedition Everest opening in 2006.

Disney did just open Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, but this coaster is nowhere near the thrill level of VelociCoaster. Disney’s biggest play is coming with TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom, which is scheduled to open in Spring 2023.

The construction of this ride is infamous in the Disney Parks community, with many wondering why it has taken so long to build, especially considering it’s a clone of a ride already built in Shanghai Disneyland.

Announced back in 2017, Disney’s TRON coaster will definitely be a popular experience at Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland. However, many were hoping to get a closer release date, with Spring 2023 being so vague that we might still be looking at a full six months until release.

Universal recently poked fun at this fact on social media, highlighting how quickly their VelociCoaster was constructed and finalized. You can see the tweet below:

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but she almost was.

Rome wasn't built in a day, but she almost was. pic.twitter.com/bRSB5bxoOp — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 12, 2022

While this tweet is vague, Universal is infamous for its very fierce social media posts. It is incredibly safe to assume that this was, in fact, a dig towards Disney over how long the new ride is taking. Jurassic World VelociCoaster was officially revealed in 2020, though construction started a year prior. The ride opened in June 2021. This is a far cry from Disney’s TRON coaster, which is now pushing five years since its official announcement.

Nevertheless, we are super excited to finally experience TRON at Disney World, regardless of how long it takes. However, Disney has to be ok knowing that Universal may have outpaced them in terms of thrills for a while.

Chris Beatty, Portfolio Creative Executive of Walt Disney Imagineering, recently shared that TRON Lightcycle / Run will take place after the events of TRON: Legacy. He said:

Our story picks up following the events of “TRON: Legacy,” whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run, and now Magic Kingdom guests will get their turn through this second gateway.

