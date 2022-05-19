Viral Video Resurfaces of Disney Dancer Knocking Out Guest

Walt Disney World Resort is known as the “most magical place on earth.”

However, that doesn’t mean that every single experience for a Disney Park Guest ends up being exactly what they had hoped for.

Disney Park Guests were recently arrested for allegedly stealing from strollers at Magic Kingdom and the Disney Parks have been the site of several brawls over the years.

TikTok user @allthings_disney recently shared a resurfaced video of an incident that unfolded at Magic Kingdom several years ago.

As you can see in the video which shows a WESH 2 report from 2013, a four-year-old Disney Guest is dancing when a Disney dancer accidentally runs into her and sends her flying. The dancer did apologize, but continued with the parade which caused some backlash at the time.

Disney just recently started allowing non-distanced character meet and greets, which will give Disney Park Guests the opportunity to meet with their favorite characters, hug them, and even dance with them.

