Shocking Arrest Scene Unfolds In Front of Disney Park Guests

A magical day at Walt Disney World Resort turned into a shock for many Disney Park Guests as they witnessed something they certainly weren’t expecting.

There’s so much to see and do while visiting the Disney Parks. From riding iconic attractions to enjoying world-class entertainment shows to experiencing character meet and greets, there’s something for everything when visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

While enjoying the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade at Magic Kingdom recently, Disney Park Guests were surprised to see police making an arrest right in the middle of the parade.

TikTok user @nataliecurling shared the video, which can be seen below:

A magical day at Disney world arresting a child #disney #disneyworld #magickingdom #wdw #magic #florida

As you can see in the video, the Disney Park Guest is detained and Disney security surrounds the area as he is held. It’s unclear what happened to cause the arrest. The video was shared yesterday, but the day of the incident is unclear.

This isn’t the first time that a Guest has been arrested while at the Disney Parks. Disney was sued after an alleged wrongful arrest of a great-grandmother in possession of CBD oil in 2019. While these did not happen in the Parks, four Walt Disney World employees were arrested in an undercover human trafficking sting back in March.

