Disney World Parade Stopped After Major Malfunction

Christmas may have passed, but Walt Disney World Resort is still in the midst of its Holiday celebrations.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has officially come to an end, meaning that Disney Park Guests can no longer enjoy many of the After-Hours offerings at Magic Kingdom that came with the party, such as Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, and Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration, but that doesn’t mean the Holidays have come to an end.

The week between Christmas and New Years is one of the most heavily-trafficked weeks of the year for Disney World Guests to visit the Parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The Holiday decorations are still out, and will continue to be on display through the first week of January, as Guests make their way in.

However, just recently, we saw a parade float suffer a malfunction that caused the parade to come to a complete stop.

User @pcdevv shared the video on TikTok.

Disney World Christmas parade float breaks down!!!

As you can see, the float– which is decked out in its Holiday decorations– caused the parade to come to a stop at this particular area and a Disney Cast Member had to come to tow it over. It looks as if the float wasn’t going to make the turn in time.

