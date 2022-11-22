Disney’s Iconic Railroad Moving Once Again at Magic Kingdom

A classic attraction is back up and running, for now.

With so many rides and attractions at The Walt Disney World Resort, it can be hard to pick a favorite. From thrilling options like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest to the beloved Splash Mountain and iconic “it’s a small world,” Disney World is truly a magical place filled with fan-favorite attractions.

The Walt Disney World Railroad, one of the most-beloved attractions, has been closed for almost five years after shutting down in December of 2018. The attraction was forced to close due to the ongoing construction of Disney’s upcoming TRON roller coaster in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom.

While we still don’t have any information regarding when the railroad will reopen, the new TRON attraction is set to officially debut sometime in early 2023. However, the Walt Disney World Railroad is back up and running as part of another test run.

You can check out a video of it down below thanks to DiscMan (@DiscMan2000):

Walt Disney World Railroad seems to be doing a round trip or two today, what a sight for sore eyes

Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his own backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam-powered locomotive that encircled his property.

We can’t wait for this legendary piece of history to return to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, so seeing it being tested is always a relieving sign. If you’re just aching to get your Disney train fix you can always climb aboard Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, they say it’s the wildest ride in the wilderness!

What’s your favorite attraction at Walt Disney World?