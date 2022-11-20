Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is one of the most beloved seasonal events in the Disney Parks, and every ounce of holiday magic is released to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. All of Disney decks the halls to a tremendous degree for an all-out festival of fun. Unfortunately, if Guests haven’t gotten their tickets in advance, they won’t be able to attend this year as the party has officially sold out.

While this certainly isn’t the first time a Disney event has sold out, it’s quite remarkable how fast the tickets went this month alone. That being said, it’s quite the way to end the year and celebrate the holidays. Along with the festive stage show, special treats, and fireworks during the Nighttime Spectacular, the celebration also includes rare character Meet and Greets, Mickey and his pals dressed in their Christmassy best, and the always-popular, ever-awaited visit from Santa Claus. Needless to say, it’s understandable why this was such a hot-ticket event.

Even with the Christmas party off the table, there are still plenty of ways a Guest can enjoy the holiday season at the Disney Parks. There are still plenty of seasonal overlays to various attractions, twinkling lights, Christmas-themed foods, merch, and events without the extra ticket to the event. There are still plenty of things to see, do, and enjoy without paying extra admission for the seasonal event.

Guests still wanting to attend can always contact Disney Guest relations, but they can also still visit the other Parks for seasonal fun, including Epcot’s International Festival of Holidays, the special events at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the Christmas Tree Stroll on display at Disney Springs. While it might sound unlikely full-on festive specials can still be enjoyed without Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. One event alone isn’t going to make or break a Disney trip.

Did you get tickets to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party? Tell us in the comments below!