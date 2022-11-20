New Video Shows Unexpected Perk of Disney Christmas Party

The holidays are incredibly busy, especially at the Disney Parks! Amid all the decorations, decked-out attractions, and delicious seasonal goodies, there are touches of holiday magic wherever you look at the Parks.

One of the most anticipated holiday events of the year at Walt Disney World Resort is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party! This separately ticketed event, which is already sold out, includes special activities such as a parade, fireworks, character meet-and-greets, and even exclusive treats and beverages, some of which are unlimited.

A new TikTok from @lbvtvtiktok delves into what kinds of exclusive, unlimited treats you can find throughout this event.

In this video, @lbvtvtiktok explains that there are unlimited cookies and drinks for Guests at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The poster assures viewers that the cookies are really good quality and include varieties such as sugar, gingerbread, chocolate chip, and snickerdoodle.

And that’s not all! You can wash down these treats with some seasonal drinks, like hot cocoa, apple cider, and eggnog.

In the comments, @lbvtvtiktok also assured viewers that there are plenty of allergy-free cookies available for those with gluten or lactose allergies or sensitivities.

So, if you’re one of the lucky few to enjoy this party at Magic Kingdom, be sure to check out those free, unlimited cookies and beverages to make your experience even better.

And even if you’re not able to attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, you can still find other seasonal delectable treats throughout Magic Kingdom. The following treats are available during regular Park hours as well as during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland

Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sundae: Festive vanilla cake, vanilla ice cream, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and Christmas sprinkles with a Lock, Shock, and Barrel chocolate piece

Main Street Bakery

Cinnamon Roll: Mickey Mouse-shaped cinnamon roll with white icing

Golden Oak Outpost in Frontierland

Chai Caramel Freeze: Salted caramel freeze with chai spiced whipped cream

Carts Throughout Main Street, U.S.A.

Christmas Cookie Churro: Churro served with marshmallow cream, cookie crumbles, and Christmas sprinkles

Christmas Wreath Doughnut: Red velvet doughnut with green buttercream and Holiday sprinkle decorations

Are you going to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year? What are you looking forward to most?