Massive Crowds Cause Disney World to Change Original Plans

Walt Disney World Resort isn’t known as “The Most Magical Place On Earth” for just any reason.

When you visit Walt Disney World Resort, you are treated to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At those theme parks, you can enjoy attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, Toy Storia Mania!, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’ Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Expedition Everest, and Avatar Flight of Passage.

Right now, Disney World is in the midst of its Holiday celebration. Disney Park Guests who have tickets can enjoy Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which includes all kinds of fun Holiday treats and attractions, but there’s still plenty to enjoy each day during the regular Park Hours, as well.

As a result of the massive influx of people visiting Disney World, it seems that they’ve had to extend the hours for several dates in December and on New Year’s Eve.

Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on several days in December. These dates include December 4, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, and 22. This means that Early Entry for select Disney Resort Guests will now be at 7:30 a.m. All other days, the Disney Park will still open at 9:00 a.m.

Magic Kingdom will be open until 1:00 a.m. on December 30 and December 31.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has seen its closing hours extended by an hour, until 8:00 p.m., on December 4, 10, 11, 23, and 24.The Disney Park will now open at 8:00 a.m. on December 9, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, and 24. Early Entry for select Disney Resort Guests will be at 7:30 a.m. on those days.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

There have been no changes announced to Park Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at this time.

EPCOT

EPCOT will keep its same Park Hours throughout the month of December until New Year’s Eve. The Disney Park will now close at 1:00 a.m. instead of midnight, which is what was originally scheduled.

