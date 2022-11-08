Disney’s Magic Kingdom Closing Several Hours Early Tonight

It’s the long-awaited return of a very festive party!

Since 202, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced countless experiences to vanish at The Walt Disney World Resort. Fron cancellations and closures, the overall experience looks quite different than it did pre-COVID. However, Disney is slowly heading back on track, bringing back tons of fan-favorite features to its Parks.

One of the most requested and popular events will be returning in a matter of hours at Magic Kingdom!

November 8 marks the official return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at The Walt Disney World Resort! This means that for the first time since 2019, Guests can once again enjoy the festivities and seasonal fun at Magic Kingdom.

From November 8 to December 22, take in the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party! This exclusive Walt Disney World Resort hard-ticketed event combines yuletide joy with your favorite Disney characters for a night you’ll never forget.

Seasonal delights await you at this incredible late-night Magic Kingdom event! Snow falls on Main Street, U.S.A. as you enjoy the holiday season with your family. You might even catch a glimpse of Santa Clause during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade!

Of course, this also means that Magic Kingdom will be closing early today, November 8 to make way for the party. Guests without a ticket will be required to leave the Park to make way for the holiday celebrations.

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on November 29 and the first two days of December are $169 per adult and $159 per child.

As of November 8, only six dates are available to buy tickets for, meaning you better run to grab yours if you plan on attending this party.