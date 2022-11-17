Universal Announces Major Party Now Accepting Reservations

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two amazing theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

If riding attractions like E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and Jurassic World VelociCoaster weren’t enough, Universal Orlando also has many special events throughout the year.

Universal is currently in the midst of its of Holiday celebration, which can be enjoyed by Guests at both Universal Parks, and one of the biggest events of the year is Halloween Horror Nights, but that shouldn’t make fans forget about another big event that happens in the spring. Of course, we’re talking about the Mardi Gras Celebration. Universal Orlando previously announced that “Florida’s biggest party” will return for another year.

Next spring, Universal Orlando Resort will take its fan-favorite Mardi Gras celebration beyond the bayou with Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval – running daily from February 4 through April 16, 2023, at Universal Studios Florida.

Now, Universal has shared that fans can reserve a spot on one of their spectacular parade floats.

Reserve a spot for you and yours on one of our spectacular parade floats. Also, enjoy a meal at participating Universal restaurants. Reserve your spot here: https://bit.ly/3E8fwmA

The parkwide celebration will transform Universal Studios Florida into Florida’s biggest party, complete with mouthwatering cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond – plus a lively parade filled with vibrant floats where partygoers can catch beads by the handful. And on select nights, Guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios you’ve never taken in the sights and sounds of Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando, this coming spring is the perfect time to do so.

More details about the event – including the concert lineup and dates, the delicious selection of food and beverage Guests can sample, and the spectacular parade theme – will be revealed soon. For more information, visit www.universalorlando.com/mardigras.

Are you attempting to snag reservations to be on a float at the party in Universal Orlando Resort?