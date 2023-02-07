Universal Orlando Resort is constantly building, updating, and creating new attractions and experiences for Guests to enjoy.

Universal Orlando is home to two theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Universal Parks include attractions like E.T. Adventure, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Red Fish, Blue Fish, One Fish, Two Fish, and many more.

During February and March, Universal Orlando celebrates Mardi Gras. The party is an epic celebration that includes parades, food, concerts, and beads.

Universal describes this year’s Mardi Gras celebration as “going beyond the bayou with an awesome party inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world.” You’ll be able to watch a parade on select nights of spectacular floats, sample flavors from the bayou to Brazil and beyond, enjoy live music all around and concerts on select nights, then go ahead and get your beads and your party on!

In one Reddit Thread a Guest talks about their experience stating that on opening day of Mardi Gras. The Guest shared that the went to get a beer and ends up leaving with a refund and frustration. She wanted to try a Oh Baby! King cake doppel bock by Crooked Can in a souvenir cup.

The Team Member brings a Category 5 rum punch and then, when the Guest shared that they had ordered the beer, the Team Member tried to correct the error. They come back with ice in the beer, and the Guest again asks for a different beer without ice. Team Member replies that she just turned 18 and has never served alcohol before, and this was her first time.

The Team Member tries her best to correct her error again and this time makes another beer but does not tilt the glass, so it is full of foam. At this rate, the Guest tells the Team Member it is wrong again and just asked for a refund.

“I do not blame the girl. It is not her fault,” the Guest said. “She should have been appropriately trained and/or not put at the largest and busiest booth in the park.”

Universal Team Members try their best to help and solve issues for Guests. Team Members are just like Guests and still need to be treated with respect and kindness. You never know what someone else is going through or having a bad day.

Ultimately, Universal’s Mardi Gras Celebration is an epic party and Team Members are the lifeblood of making those fun experiences happen.

Will you be celebrating with Universal at this year’s Mardi Gras celebration? Let us know in the comments.