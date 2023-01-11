Universal Guest Laments Team Members, “Never Saw So Many People Who Hate Their Job”

Universal Orlando Resort is home to 25,000 Team Members. Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, CityWalk, and Universal Resort hotels wouldn’t be the same without them!

Like many Cast Members down the road at Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Team Members report dissatisfaction with their employer since the Theme Parks reopened amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. From low wages to long hours to an increased workload, many Universal Orlando Resort employees don’t feel valued by Comcast/NBCUniversal.

Now, Guests are beginning to notice a decline in morale at Universal Orlando Resort. Reddit user u/justmyusername47 commiserated with fellow Universal Park fans about a recent visit in a post titled “never saw so many people who hate their job.” While they experienced light crowds and enjoyed the attractions, they were disappointed by the service.

“We have encountered so many people who actively hate their jobs. Most of the shops in Diagon Alley they just seemed miserable to be there,” the Guest wrote.

The Guest explained that they followed another group into the Leaky Cauldron, a restaurant inside the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. They accidentally went into the mobile ordering area when they meant to order with a Team Member and said no one “could be bothered” to correct them.

“The TM tried to make us do mobile order telling us we would get priority seating,” the Guest said. “She finally let us go in to order and there was only 2 other couples ahead of us.”

The Guest began to wonder if something horrible had happened before their visit. “The ice cream place they all looked miserable. Is this supposed to be the theme there?” they pondered. “Some of the TMs at the the train station were nice but that was about it.”

Have you noticed declining Team Member morale at Universal Orlando Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Orlando Resort Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Theme Park operations.