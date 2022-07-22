Universal Team Member Hemorrhages While at Theme Park

A Universal Orlando Team Member recently shared a scary story that ocurred at the popular theme park.

There’s no doubt that when visiting Universal Orlando Resort that there is so much to see and do.

Universal has continued to grow and expand and is home to many world-class attractions, including rides like E.T. Adventure Ride, Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, and Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt at Universal Studios Florida, as well as many more including The Incredible Hulk Coaster, the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey next door at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Recently, a user on TikTok who used to be a Team Member at Universal Orlando shared a scary story of a hemorrhage while at Universal Studios Florida.

User @elanaexplores shared the video on TikTok.

Also nothing against Universal….it’s just where it happened! Loved my time there!

As you can see in the video, the user explains that they had a scary hemmorhage episode while setting up baracades at Universal Studios Florida. Universal medical professionals followed all the procedures in place, but the Team Member said they must refuse the ambulance.

In a part two video, the user shared that they later found out that they had large fibroids that needed surgery. They eventually found a surgeon who could do a minimally-invasive procedure after having five more hemorraghic episodes. The moral of her story was that you always have a second opinion.

The user also shared that they had nothing against Universal and that they loved their time working there, it just happened to be the location where the episode took place.

Have you ever experienced an incident like this at Universal Orlando or Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments.