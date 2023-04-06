Guests Smuggle Forbidden Items Into Disney World to Make Parks More Bearable

A group of Guests recently smuggled forbidden items into Walt Disney World Resort to make the experience more bearable.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most magical experiences on the planet. With four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — packed with breathtaking shows like the returning fan-favorite Happily Ever After, iconic rides attractions like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world,” exciting experiences like the upcoming attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the recently opened TRON Lightcycle / Run, and a taste of the world at EPCOT — despite recent disappointments — and so much more to see and do, it’s no wonder why Walt Disney World Resort is the Most Magical Place on Earth.

However, large crowds and harsh weather conditions can make the experience at the Parks less enjoyable for some Guests. And to beat these odds, a group of Guests recently smuggled forbidden items into the Parks to make their day more bearable, causing surprise among fellow parkgoers.

Adita (@aditabebeee) recently posted a video of her and her cousins pulling out collapsible stools to make the “three-hour lines at Disney” more bearable. The Guests can be seen pulling out the seats and collapsing them multiple times, boldly walking around with them in hand, and even taking a minute to sit together and chat while other Guests see them in shock.

While these Guests thought they had found the perfect hack to endure a day at Walt Disney World, they inadvertently exposed themselves carrying and using a prohibited item at the Parks, hence the surprise of some Guests around them. You can see the video below:

A prepared woman is worth two #disney #vacaciones #primas #filas

Instead of sharing a perfect hack, the unaware Guests are exposing themselves and promoting the use of a restricted item. Per planDisney, “Folding chairs and stools are not permitted in any theme park, water park, or Disney Springs. Folding chairs are listed among the prohibited items in the Walt Disney World Resort Property Rules.”

The Guests didn’t share further details about their experience at the Parks, so we can assume they got away with using their collapsible stools. However, if a Cast Member or Disney Security officer had seen them, they could have taken the prohibited item away and even kicked the Guests out of the Park or banned them for breaking theme park rules.

This is not the first time a Guest inadvertently brings a restricted item into a Disney Park. Last year, Inside the Magic reported on a Guest causing a scene at Disneyland for bringing a similar seat.

Walt Disney World Resort is seeing some of its largest crowds this week, with Magic Kingdom refusing entry to the Park and Disney Genie+ service reaching an all-time-high price and even selling out for several days in a row.

While it is tempting to bring a collapsible chair to endure a day of long lines at any of the four theme parks in Orlando — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — Guests must be aware of the restrictions Disney has set out regarding these items, as theme park rules and regulations ensure the safety of all Guests while exploring the Parks. All Guests must be aware of the rules and regulations set out by Disney, as failing to comply with them could result in being kicked out of the Park, banned, and even arrested. You can click here to learn more about prohibited items at Walt Disney World.

