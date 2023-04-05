Disney Announces the Long-Awaited Return of Classic Attraction

Classic Disney fans, rejoice – Disneyland Paris just announced the return of this opening day attraction.

The history of Disneyland Paris has been a rollercoaster, to say the least. Despite following the same successful blueprint as Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom, the French Resort has infamously struggled to make money. Its second Park – Walt Disney Studios – ranks as Disney’s least-visited worldwide and has long been derided as the company’s most uninspired property.

Now, however, the tide is finally turning. In 2022, Disneyland Paris turned a record-breaking revenue of $2.6 billion, thanks to the opening of its Marvel-themed land, Avengers Campus.

But it’s not done yet. Disneyland Paris is set to welcome a Frozen-themed land in 2025, as well as another land with a theme yet-to-be-announced (but is heavily rumored to be The Lion King).

For now, the Resort continues its renovation with the reopening of a Disney staple: “it’s a small world.”

As a part of its 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, Disneyland Paris took to Twitter to announce that the happiest cruise that ever sailed will return in May.

The opening day attraction closed for refurbishment back in November 2021. Its reopening was originally set for November 2022, but this was delayed for unknown reasons.

Ready to head off around the world? “it’s a small world”, the happiest cruise that ever sailed, will be back on 5th May 2023 for our 30th Anniversary Grand Finale! 🎵 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/MxuChkLc3u — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) April 5, 2023

In the 18 months since “it’s a small world” closed, it has received extensive repainting – both inside and outside – and updates to its backstage areas and ride controls. The refurbishment also reportedly involved removing asbestos used during construction.

Once it reopens, Disneyland Paris Guests will have the option to pay extra for Premier Access – reducing the ride’s queue-time. No word yet on any updates to the ride itself, but considering Disneyland and Magic Kingdom’s versions have both seen the addition of dolls in wheelchairs in recent months, it seems pretty likely that Paris will receive the same treatment.

Guests can ride “it’s a small world” once again on May 5, 2023. Annual Passholders can set sail even sooner, with previews for those lucky enough to purchase their passes before the Resort froze all sales invited to previews on May 3 and May 4.