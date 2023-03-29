Disney Theme Park Successfully Crosses $2.5 Billion

The Walt Disney World Company spans the entire globe as several parks across multiple countries have been built to allow Guests of all ages from anywhere in the world to enjoy their attractions. One such place is in Paris. The pandemic caused the shutdown of businesses and attractions alike. Disneyland Paris suffered a significant revenue loss when it shut down operations. Now, 24 months later, it seems this Disney Theme Park is finally making a comeback.

A Quick History of Paris’s Disney Theme Park

Disneyland Paris opened in 1992 in Chessy, France, just under 20 miles outside Paris. It comprises two theme parks, Resort hotels, Disney Nature Resorts, a shopping/dining/entertainment complex, and a sizable golf course for Guests to enjoy. Disneyland Paris is also the only Disney Resort outside of the United States to be entirely owned by The Walt Disney Company.

A Disney Theme Park With a Financial Mess From the Start

In October 2014, Walt Disney announced a bailout plan to rescue its subsidiary Disneyland Paris from financial turmoil. The bailout plan cost the Walt Disney Company $1.25 billion, causing Disneyland Paris to undergo debt, which totaled $2.20 billion (around 15 times its gross average earnings). The Disney Company acquired over 97% of Euro Disney on June 19, 2017, after completing a tender offer and a full buyout of the remaining shares.

This was the turning point for Disneyland Paris as things finally improved over several years. But when the pandemic hit in 2020, Europe’s restrictions were much more intense than that of the united states, suffering more losses because of COVID-19, causing Disneyland Paris to remain shut down for an extended period.

Disneyland Paris Makes Huge Financial Comeback

Forbes Magazine reports that Disneyland Paris had $51 million in operating profit last year on revenue, causing the Park to cross a record $2.6 billion. Removing all COVID restrictions and opening a Marvel-themed land led to Guests flooding the Disney Theme Park.

Disneyland Paris is the largest private employer in the Paris region, totaling nearly 20,000 employees. They are known as Cast Members due to their role in a themed environment (a staple in Disney Parks worldwide). Although there was an increase in prices since their re-opening in June of 2021, Disneyland Paris also ensured they raised their total pay for employees by 30.8%.

Disneyland Paris is also Europe’s top visited tourist attraction, with 15 million Guests visiting the Disney Theme Park in 2019. However, attendance did fall in 2021 to 5.4 million. But as of recently, that number has skyrocketed thanks to the elimination of the COVID restrictions and life resuming back to normality in Europe.