Major Price Hikes Imminent at Disneyland Paris

Disney fans are no strangers to price increases. Over the last year especially, we’ve seen price hikes across the Parks, whether in food, Genie+, merchandising, or hotel stays. Even today, it was announced at Disneyland Paris that there would be an increase in restaurant prices around the Park.

Unfortunately, that’s not the only service cost that is increasing at Disneyland Paris right now. Today, it was also reported that another convenience will be getting a rise in cost as well, this time at Disneyland Paris Resort hotels.

According to a new Tweet from @DLPRescueRanger, Disneyland Paris Guests who wish to utilize the Disney Express system can expect an increase of 3 euros for this service starting in March 2023. So instead of paying 15 euros (about $15.51), Guests will now pay 18 euros ($18.61).

Consumers in the comments lamented about this price increase, saying we need to stop the rising price or make the service free altogether.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Disney Express, it is a service that transfers Guests’ luggage directly to their hotel upon their arrival as well as back to the train station upon their departure.

Besides this primary service, Disney Express also offers Guests other benefits, such as receiving hotel check-in documents ahead of time, as well as getting Park tickets and going straight to the Disney Parks.

This service is available at all Disneyland Paris Hotels and Partner Hotels except for Disney Davy Crockett Ranch and Villages Nature Paris.

The Disney Express counter is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time every day and is located on the top floor of Marne-la-Vallée station. For more information, visit Disneyland Paris’ website.

