Major Airline Bans Checked Baggage For Select Travelers

Every Disney Park around the world garners its fair share of international Guests on a yearly basis, which means that it’s not uncommon for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort travelers based in Europe — or Disneyland Paris vacationers visiting from European countries other than France — to pass through Europe’s major airport hubs.

One of these airports is Schipol Airport Amsterdam (AMS). KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, one of the major carriers that flies out of the large international travel hub recently suffered a “technical fault that shut down its baggage system.”

Per a Wall Street Journal report:

The breakdown was the latest in a series of snafus at major airports that have snarled bags. That has compounded global disruption across an air industry facing soaring demand and struggling to hire enough staff to accommodate it. The airport wasn't able to process luggage for most of Wednesday, stranding most of the bags that had been checked in by passengers transferring through the hub. The airport has said the fault with the system has been fixed, but KLM said it was banning checked bags to keep baggage processing manageable as suitcases pile up.

It is worth noting that KLM did provide impacted travelers with the option to rebook their flights — for those, however, who had family vacations planned to destinations like Disney theme parks, rebooking could be almost as much of a hassle as the baggage ban itself.

It is not immediately clear if the KLM’s checked baggage ban has been lifted at this time or if it continues in a bid to make things more manageable for the short-staffed airline.

More on Disneyland Paris Luggage Service

For Guests visiting Disney’s only European property during its ongoing 30th anniversary celebration, there are express check-in and luggage service options that can make the arrival process less stressful. The Disneyland Paris website notes:

Head straight to the magic, as we will deliver your hotel check-in documents and Park tickets then take your bags from the station to your Hotel. If you book your Direct Eurostar Train with us on Disneyland Paris websites or through our call-centre

A Disney Cast Member will pass through the train to confirm your advance hotel check-in and explain the luggage arrangements. If you book an Indirect Train or Direct Eurostar Train via your preferred travel agents

When you arrive at Disneyland Paris Marne-la-Vallée/Chessy station, go straight to the Disney Express counter on the first floor to drop off your luggage and receive your advance hotel check-in documents (including your Park tickets). On The Day of Your Departure

When you check-out, simply drop-off your luggage at your hotel’s Concierge Desk before 11:00 AM and it will be transferred directly to the station, leaving you free to enjoy the Parks for one last time before you go. You will need to pick your luggage up from the Disney Express counter in the station at least 40 minutes prior to your train’s departure.

