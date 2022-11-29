Multiple Restaurants Slammed With Price Increases at Disney Resort

Things just got more expensive.

Lots of things have been happening at the Disneyland Paris Resort this year. Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary kicked off on 6 March 2022, ushering in the next decade for Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. With a new Disney Illuminations preshow titled Disney D-light featuring drones as well as the Sleeping Beauty Castle show, Dream… and Shine Brighter, and the Gardens of Wonder, the 30th anniversary is a remarkable event at the Disney Park.

The Resort also welcomed its own version of Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land where Guests can interact with their favorite characters like Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and many more.

Disneyland Paris is, to many, the most beautiful Disney Park in the world. With its own version of beloved attractions like Phantom Manor, Big Thunder Mountain, and Hyperspace Mountain, tons of characters meeting Guests of all ages, world-class entertainment offerings, and so much more, it’s not hard to see why the Parisian Park is a fan favorite.

Unfortunately, things are becoming more expensive at the Resort, specifically with the table service restaurants. It was just revealed to us that most restaurants at Disneyland Paris are seeing pretty hefty price increases. The increases include the following:

Auberge: €79 to €95 (+16)

Walt’s: €42 to €55 (+13)

Silver Spur + Captain Jack’s: €42 to €45 (+3)

Lucky Nugget: €22 to €25 (+3)

Manhattan: €49 to €55 (+6)

Chez Rémy: €42 to €55 (+13)

Agrabah Café: €38 to €40 (+2)

This, along with the recently increased ticket prices, means that visiting Disneyland Paris is far more expensive than it used to be. The same can be said for Walt Disney World as well as Disneyland.

The Walt Disney World Resort offers Guests the choice of choosing how many days to visit, with various packages and ticket pricing plans. Disneyland saw its Annual Passes become more expensive, and Wat Disney World implemented a new pricing structure for its four Parks.

Previously, prices at Walt Disney World were determined by what time of the year you were visiting. Now, prices will also be determined by which Park you’re visiting.

Starting December 8, Park prices will vary depending on the day and Park for single-day ticket holders. The prices for each Park will fall under the ranges listed below:

Animal Kingdom: $109-$159

Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

EPCOT: $114-$179

Magic Kingdom: $124-$189

