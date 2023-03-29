Take a Peek at Disney’s Brand-New ‘Frozen’ Land

If you fell in love with Arendelle after watching Disney’s Frozen (2013), we have some good news.

More than a decade after its release, Frozen is still beloved by fans, young and old. The film tells the story of Anna and Elsa – two sisters driven apart by the secret of Elsa’s icy magic. While the first movie brings the two together after Elsa accidentally plunges Arendelle into a permafrost, the sequel – Frozen 2 (2019) – explores the root of Elsa’s powers.

Like many Disney movies, Frozen is inspired by the works of fairytale author Hans Christian Anderson, who lived in Denmark. That’s why the film is set in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle in Norway – which, like Denmark, is a Scandinavian country.

Disney has recreated Arendelle on a small scale before. In 2016, Walt Disney World Resort opened Frozen Ever After in the place of Maelstrom at EPCOT’s Norway pavilion. Guests travel to Anna and Elsa’s kingdom to see the royal sisters, Olaf, and even Elsa’s snow monster Marshmallow on an exciting boat adventure.

You can also see Anna, Elsa, and co at Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, where Cast Members put a comedic spin on the beloved tale.

Now, Guests are about to get the most immersive Frozen experience in a Disney Park yet. Later in 2023, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will unveil the world’s first Frozen-themed land – not to mention the Park’s biggest expansion yet.

In Arendelle, Guests can visit a Frozen-inspired restaurant, as well as ride Frozen Ever After and Disney’s first Frozen rollercoaster, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

Hong Kong Disneyland released a Frozen construction update earlier this year, but now they’re ramping up the excitement further by dropping posters of the Park’s Frozen land.

Both rides received the poster treatment. The poster for Frozen Ever After focuses on the iconic “Let It Go” scene in Elsa’s ice palace (arguably the ride’s highlight), while Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs shows Oaken, Olaf, and Sven in front of the family-friendly sleigh ride.

The land itself – World of Frozen – also gets a poster, this time decorated with charming, Nordic-inspired illustrations of the Arendelle castle and surrounding village.

The posters definitely did their job of ramping up the excitement for Disney’s biggest Frozen project yet. With the new land also set to debut at Tokyo Disneyland in the spring of 2024 and Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris Resort in 2025, there’ll be plenty of opportunity for Frozen fans around the world to experience the magic.

For those hoping to feel the chill at Hong Kong Disneyland, the World of Frozen opens for the first time in forever in the second half of 2023 as part of Disney’s Disney100 celebration.