Photos Show Current State of ‘Frozen’-Themed Land Construction

Fans of the 2013 record-breaking film, Frozen, cannot wait to step into the unknown when Arendelle: World of Frozen — a brand-new Frozen-themed land — opens at Hong Kong Disney.

Arendelle: World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced their plans for the multi-year expansion.

During the announcement of the Frozen-themed land at the D23 Expo, Bob Chapek spoke on his excitement of the land, saying: “Soon Guests will be able to visit the kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions.”

It will be home to a stunning atmosphere, unique attractions, and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from the record-breaking film.

Construction has been ongoing for quite some time now, but it is progressing quickly as we just reported that Arendelle’s North Mountain Range is now visible from Main Street, U.S.A. and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs is beginning to take shape.

Now, Hong Kong Main Street Gazatte is sharing even more photos of the construction happening at Arendelle: World of Frozen:

Arendelle World of Frozen Construction Update (2022.8.24) #HongKongDisneyland

As you can see, the buildings in Arendelle: World of Frozen are really taking shape as Imagineers work hard to complete the land. At this time, we do not have an opening date for the land as it was originally scheduled to open in 2021, but was delayed since the opening was postponed indefinitely following the closure of the Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you as we get information regarding Arendelle: World of Frozen.

Not only will Guests be able to spot certain elements from the Disney animated film, but they will also have a chance to ride on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster — a ride that will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store.

Additionally, Guests will also be able to experience an identical version of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After attraction. In case you aren’t familiar, Disney World describes this attraction as: Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some “boulders”—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Queen Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting “Summer Snow Day” celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts!

It is so exciting to see construction continuing on Arendelle: World of Frozen, and we cannot wait until the day Guests are able to step foot into this highly anticipated land.

Are you excited for Arendelle: World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.