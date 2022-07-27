Upcoming ‘Frozen’-Inspired Land’s Iconic Piece Is Nearly Complete

As progress continues at the highly anticipated Frozen-inspired land, an adorable and iconic piece has been recently revealed.

The upcoming land, Arendelle: World of Frozen, will be home to a stunning atmosphere, unique attractions, and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from Frozen, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and others. Inside the Magic has continued to follow the construction progress at Arendelle: World of Frozen, with the latest updates being that the Arendelle Castle is now visible to Guests and that the pathway to this highly anticipated land was now open.

As more scaffolding and construction structures continue to go down and more props are unwrapped at the Frozen-inspired land, HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) posted some images of an iconic location that continues to near completion.

FIRST LOOK: Props appear to be clock tower figures of Elsa and Anna as seen in Frozen movies arrive at the clock tower of #ArendelleWorldOfFrozen at #HKDL #hongkongdisneyland #hkdl #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #Frozen

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) shared the first look at the Clock Tower dolls of Elsa and Anna in the kingdom of Arendelle expansion at Hong Kong Disneyland.

FIRST LOOK: Clock Tower Dolls of #Elsa and #Anna revealed at #ArendelleWorldOfFrozen #hongkongdisneyland #hkdl #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #Frozen

They also commented that these adorable dolls look like they are straight out of the award-winning, record-breaking animated film, Frozen, as they shared an image comparing the clock at Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen and the one from the film.

AND they just look like they are STRAIGHT OUT OF THE MOVIES! #hongkongdisneyland #hkdl #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #Frozen #ArendelleWorldOfFrozen

More images of a clearer Clock Tower, without scaffolding, were also shared by this account.

A clear look of the Clock Tower at #ArendelleWorldOfFrozen without scaffolding. #hongkongdisneyland #hkdl #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #Frozen

With significant progress being made on this highly immersive expansion, we can’t wait to step into the kingdom of Arendelle at Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen.

More on World of Frozen

World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced their plans for the multi-year expansion. The Frozen-themed land will offer Guests a visit to the Kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions.

Guests will also be able to experience an identical version of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After attraction. In case you aren’t familiar, Disney World describes this attraction as:

Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some “boulders”—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Queen Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting “Summer Snow Day” celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts!

Disneyland Paris is currently in the early construction stages for its own massive Frozen-inspired land, as part of an ambitious multi-year expansion project at the Parisian Park. You can read more about the development of Disneyland Paris’ World of Frozen here.

It is so exciting to see construction continuing on World of Frozen, and we cannot wait until the day Guests can step foot into this highly anticipated land.

Will you visit the World of Frozen once it opens at Hong Kong Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!