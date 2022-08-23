‘Frozen’-Themed Roller Coaster Construction Hits New Heights at Disney Park

The highly-anticipated Frozen land was first announced in 2016 and will be home to a stunning atmosphere, unique attractions, and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from the record-breaking film.

During the announcement of the Frozen-themed land (which will be called Arendelle: World of Frozen) at the D23 Expo, Bob Chapek spoke on his excitement of the land, saying: “Soon Guests will be able to visit the kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions.”

One aspect of the land that Guests are looking forward to is experiencing the Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster. This ride will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store.

Inside the Magic just reported yesterday that Guests can now see Arendelle’s North Mountain from Main Street, U.S.A., which you can read more about here. But, today, we are happy to report construction is progressing on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs — one of the attractions inside Arendelle: World of Frozen.

HKDL Fantasy shared photos of the current construction site, writing:

Concrete layer has almost covered the entire structure of “Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs” at #ArendelleWorldOfFrozen, one of the caverns can also be seen. #hongkongdisneyland #hkdl #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #Frozen

At this time, we do not have an opening date for the land as it was originally scheduled to open in 2021, but was delayed since the opening was postponed indefinitely following the closure of the Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arendelle: World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced their plans for the multi-year expansion.

