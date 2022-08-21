Guests Can Now See Arendelle’s North Mountain From Main Street, U.S.A.

Guests have been anxiously waiting for the day they can step foot inside Arendelle as part of the Frozen-themed land coming to Hong Kong Disneyland. And, as construction continues on Arendelle: World of Frozen, that day will be here before we know it!

In case you aren’t familiar, the highly-anticipated Frozen land was first announced in 2016 and will be home to a stunning atmosphere, unique attractions, and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from the record-breaking film. Inside the Magic has been reporting on the ongoing construction at the Frozen-themed land, including Arendelle’s mountain range! Now, Guests can see Arendelle’s North Mountain construction from Main Street, U.S.A.!

Disney Imagineers have been hard at work as construction continues on the Frozen-themed land, and thanks to Twitter user HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy), we can see certain structures continuing to take shape. In fact, now Guests can see the North Mountain structure from Main Street, U.S.A.! 🏔Latest progress of North Mountain at #ArendelleWorldOfFrozen: Scaffolding is gradually coming down. #hongkongdisneyland #hkdl #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #Frozen

At this time, we do not have a set opening date for Arendelle: World of Frozen but it is exciting that Guests will now be able to see the North Mountain from Main Street, U.S.A.! As construction is continuing, we here at Inside the Magic cannot wait to see this land once it’s complete.

One aspect of the land that Guests are looking forward to is experiencing the Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster. This ride will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store. During the announcement of the Frozen roller coaster in August at the D23 Expo, Bob Chapek spoke on his excitement of the land, saying: “Soon Guests will be able to visit the kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions.”

Another attraction that Guests will be able to experience is Frozen Ever After, a ride very similar to EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After attraction. In case you aren’t familiar, Disney World describes this attraction as: Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some “boulders”—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Queen Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting “Summer Snow Day” celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts! Arendelle: World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced their plans for the multi-year expansion.

Are you excited for when Arendelle: World of Frozen opens at Hong Kong Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below.