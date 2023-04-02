Two Guests recently caused a scene at Disneyland with their outfits, with a growing crowd following them as they walked in panic.

“To all who come to this happy place, welcome. Disneyland is your land” were some of the words Walt Disney shared during the opening ceremony of Disneyland Resort in 1955. The Southern California theme park has remained faithful to that ideal, welcoming millions of young and young at heart Guests every year, eager to immerse themselves in the magic of Disney storytelling which has enchanted fans for a century.

While children and adults can enjoy all the fun rides and attractions, live entertainment, interactive experiences, and more at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, there is one thing adults are not allowed to do at Disneyland, and two Guests recently pushed that line at the Park with their outfits.

Teresa Jack (@teresa_jack) recently shared a video of two of her customers wearing the dresses she designed to Disneyland Park as part of their DisneyBound as they were “literally causing a scene” at the Park. The video shows multiple Guests asking to take a picture with the two Guests and asking them to sign a child’s autograph book, with a crowd growing behind them as they walked away under Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The designer commented, “at first, people just wanted pictures with them looking pretty, but then people mistook them for princesses, so they had to keep moving.” You can see the video below:

instant princess dress! @karinagillette and @Vampy Kitty Claire are at Disneyland today causing a scene #princessdress #twirlingdress #twirldress #dresses #disneybound #disneybounding #disneyland #disneyboundchallenge

While the scene caused at the Park was unexpected, and the two Guests tried to follow theme park rules, telling other Guests they were not actual princesses and didn’t work at the Park, the pressure of Guests following you and the fear of getting in trouble with Disneyland officials was enough to make the “princesses” nervous.

For those unaware, Disneyland Resort does not allow Guests 14 years of age or older to wear costumes, as stated in the Park’s dress code, to ensure that they are not confused by an actual Disney character or Cast Member, risking an unpleasant interaction for all parties.

This is not the first time an incident like this has happened at Disneyland. Last year, Inside the Magic reported on a Guest who had to leave Disneyland as she was afraid to get in trouble for her Encanto-inspired outfit. While neither of the incidents resulted in any complications for the Guests, Inside the Magic urges its readers to be aware of the theme park’s rules and regulations to ensure they comply with them during their visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

