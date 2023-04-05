After Dark Event Returning to Disney

It’s time to dust off your vintage 50s and 60s clothing (or buy some) because Disneyland is going retro for their Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite returning later this month! Here’s what you can expect and when the after-dark event will happen.

Related: Disneyland Brings Back Iconic Piece of Disney Park History

What Is Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite?

Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite is an after-hours event for Guests to return to the 50s and 60s with their attire and enjoy their happy place at night.

The Park will be dressed in many twinkling lights while swing music blares from the live bands while you ride your favorite attractions until 1 a.m.

The after-hours event is open to all ages. Guests will also enjoy vintage signage around the Park as you take a path through Disney’s first decade with nostalgia.

Related: Disneyland Just Got Stricter on Magic Key Rule, Now Banning Guests

I’m Excited to Wear My Vintage Costume! Are There Guidelines for Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite?

Yes, since this is a family-friendly event, there will be some guidelines that Park Guests will have to follow regarding their costumes or attire. For full details, check out Disneyland’s official policies here.

Related: Disneyland Opening Attendee Celebrates 100th Birthday At Park

When Will Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite Return?

As of this morning, Disneyland Resort announced that their after-hours event would return to the Park on April 18 and 20.

Here are some excellent highlights of the Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite:

Commemorative keepsakes, including a souvenir credential and event guide map (one per ticketed individual)

After-hours access to fan-favorite Disneyland attractions, including Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and more!

Vintage photo backdrops of attractions and posters from classic Disney films and interests from the 50s and 60s, like Skyway and Autopia, with unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the event.

Eats and treats inspired by the Park’s early days will also be made.

Dance parties with bands and DJs inspired by the eras!

Special themed merchandise (event specific)

“Fantasy in the Sky” nighttime spectacular delivers a nod to the same-named fireworks display that first illuminated Disneyland Park in 1957!

The event starts at 9 p.m. and will go through to 1 a.m. Tickets start at $129 per Guest (ages 3+) for April 18 and $145 per Guest (ages 3+) for April 20.

For more information and tickets, click here.