Disneyland Just Got Stricter on Magic Key Rule, Now Banning Guests

In exchange for more affordable access to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass holders have a strict code of conduct to abide by. Magic Key Passes can be paused or revoked for anything from reselling merchandise purchased with an Annual Passholder discount to misuse of Disney Park Pass reservations. After missing three reservations in a 90-day period, Magic Key holders are barred from making Park Pass reservations for 30 days.

To avoid getting docked for a missed Park Pass reservation, many Magic Key holders will show up at the Southern California Disney Park just to tap their Annual Pass and go home. Though this isn’t against the rules, all Guests who scan in must be physically present at the Park – a rule some have attempted to skirt by tapping multiple tickets or MagicBands at Park entry.

According to one Passholder, Disneyland Resort has started to strictly monitor this behavior. After Reddit user u/Scoiatael’s Magic Key was accidentally revoked, the Guest spoke to Guest Services and discovered that they had accidentally scanned a second Magic Key on their mobile device upon Park entry and were flagged for skirting the Park Pass rule.

Because it was a mistake, Disney un-froze the Guest’s Annual Pass. But they warned others to stop purposefully scanning in absent Guests.

“They are being much more vigilant with people scanning in someone who isn’t there,” the Guest wrote. “If you scan someone who isn’t there, even by accident, they are going to revoke the passes involved.”

Has your Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass ever been accidentally revoked? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.