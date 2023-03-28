Guest’s Magic Key Revoked After Being Caught Using Weed Pen In His Own Car

Disneyland Resort announced it would replace its Annual Passholder program with the Magic Key Pass in 2021. This new Annual Pass is controversial – one Dream Key Passholder sued over Park Pass Reservations, while others have complained that even the most expensive tier now has blackout dates. Still, thousands flock to hours-long virtual queues when the Inspire Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, and Imagine Key go up for sale.

Despite paying thousands for access to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Magic Key Passholders can be barred from entering the Southern California Disney Parks and the Downtown Disney District. One Annual Passholder was just banned from both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort for selling items containing trademarked Disney images without permission.

Reddit user u/goatcheeseballz recently shared their friend’s experience getting their Disneyland Annual Pass revoked. He was smoking a weed pen in his car and got caught by security cameras. (Disneyland Resort is a non-smoking property.) Disney Security likely connected his parking pass with his Annual Pass, but the Passholder didn’t realize it’d been revoked until he next tried to visit the Disney Parks.

“At the turnstile they told him his pass is void and then he went to the ticket booths and that’s where they told him in his file were the details about the smoking,” his friend recalled. “His next step was to call.”

This incident occurred years ago, and the Guest was not permanently banned from Disneyland Resort. But it remains a good reminder to follow the rules, even if you think no one is watching!

Has your Disneyland Magic Key Pass ever been suspended? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.