Disney fans rejoice! Those looking to acquire a Disneyland Magic Key Pass could snatch one of these highly demanded passes today, just in time for the start of the Disney100 celebrations at the California theme park.

Theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared information pointing out that the Magic Key sales queue link is now operational, allowing Disney fans to purchase or renew their Magic Key Pass.

NEW: Disneyland is preparing to resume new sales of select Magic Key annual passes today (Jan. 17). The Magic Key sales queue link is live. https://t.co/er96cqr0LG pic.twitter.com/hIZIXOULYd — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 17, 2023

As of this article’s publishing, the Magic Key Pass tiers available are Inspire for $1599, Believe for $1099, and Enchant, exclusively available for renewal. Gustin shared that the Imagine tier is also available for $499 but that this tier is exclusive to Southern California Residents. However, this information could change quickly due to high demand, limited availability, and Disneyland website operations.

Disneyland’s website states, “Please note that, due to high demand, Magic Key pass availability is limited and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase any Magic Key pass.” This new sale follows a recent announcement in which Disney officials shared that the Park expects to provide more Magic Key Passes for Guests as they become available. However, no official dates for these sales have been announced so that fans can be better prepared.

Disneyland also states that new Pass sales will be paused each night at 10 p.m. PT but that Guests will remain in the queue overnight as long as they remain connected to the network and keep their browser window open. Pass sales are scheduled to resume no earlier than 9 a.m. PT the following day.

Per Disney, new Pass sales are available online only.