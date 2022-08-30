Disneyland Refuses Guest’s Magic Key Renewal

Last summer, Disneyland Resort replaced its Annual Pass program with the Magic Key program. Former Annual Passholders eagerly purchased Dream, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine Keys, and all tiers were unavailable to purchase by May 31, 2022.

As the renewal date for the first Magic Key holders quickly approached, Disneyland Resort fans wondered if they’d be able to renew their sold-out passes. Due to a now-infamous lawsuit over false advertising of “no block-out dates” for the Dream Key, many wondered if The Walt Disney Company would cancel the program altogether.

However, on August 16, Disneyland Resort announced an overhaul of the Magic Key program — with increased prices, the Inspire Key replacing the Dream Key, and block-out dates for all tiers. Only current Magic Key holders can renew their Keys, and an open enrollment date has not been announced.

Magic Key holders have thirty days before their Key expires to renew. Those whose passes expired before August 18 have until August 31 to renew. However, if your Magic Key expired after renewals began, you weren’t given any extra buffer time. That’s what happened to Shaun (@rankingthemouse), who shared his unfortunate experience on Twitter:

Wow. Our Magic Keys expired on Aug 24th. Thought they expired Aug 25th. Called today to renew but nothing they can do, pass is expired & no way to renew. Even asked for a manager. Crazy. No more Magic Key because I read my expiration date wrong. 😩 Called back one more time to explain our situation further & got an impressively rude supervisor who was not in any mood to sympathize with us or offer any condolences. Nice little 🍒 on top of the 🍨. The days of quality customer service are long gone, I should’ve remembered.

Some followers asked if Disneyland Resort didn’t give a grace period after your pass expires to renew as Walt Disney World Resort does. Theme Park Reporter Scott Gustin clarified:

The DL policy for APs (even before Magic Key) has always been you must renew before it expires. WDW allows renewals 30 days after expiration. The change was from 40 to 30 day renewal window. With that said, in the past DL was… much more accommodating in similar situations.

In follow-up Tweets, Shaun explained that while he understood it was his mistake, he wished he had been given more than just six days to renew his Magic Key. He’s still looking forward to Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Park and exploring other California Theme Parks like Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm, and SeaWorld San Diego.

Have you had trouble renewing your Magic Key for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure?

