Disney Revokes Guest’s Tickets, Won’t Allow Them to Visit

A loyal Disney Guest was shocked after discovering Disney had removed their access to the Parks seemingly at random.

There’s never a better time to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts than right now. Sure, seasonal events and limited-time celebrations are always fun, but there’s always fun to be had at Disney 24/7. However, visiting has never been more complicated, with Guests having to manage blackout dates, securing a Park reservation, and of course, the ever-increasing cost of tickets themselves.

At Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disney has yet to bring back Annual Passes, opting to only let Guests purchase Park tickets.

At Disneyland, things are slightly different, with the Resort bringing its Magic Key passes back for limited times.

These Magic Keys sold out multiple times, indicating the demand is still super high for “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

A troubling story was shared online recently after a Guest noticed they had no way to visit the Disneyland Resort despite paying to do so.

“I got an email this afternoon saying my Magic Key was revoked. I had gone to Disneyland on Saturday with my daughter. We didn’t have any interaction during the day with any staff and didn’t do anything wrong as far as I know.”

The Guest’s Magic Key pass got removed by Disney seemingly t random, with no explanation as to where it went.

“I called the magic key line but they said they couldn’t see what the issue was, so now I have to wait 5-7 days for someone to call me.” At this time, no more details were shared.

If you can manage to snag one, 2023 looks to be a great year to become a Disneyland Annual Passholder, with tons of exciting new things on the way as the Resort celebrates 100 years of Disney at both Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.

Most notably, Disneyland is welcoming its very own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a breathtaking dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort. This ride opened as part of Disneyland’s revamped Mickey’s Toontown area.

Will you be visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World anytime soon?