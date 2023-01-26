Disney Park Locks Out “Unfavorable Guest,” Gives No Explanation

The last few months have been a whirlwind for Disneyland Magic Key Pass holders and Disney Park fans. Disneyland Resort has repeatedly resumed and paused selling its Magic Key Passes, including the Enchant Key, Inspire Key, Believe Key, and Imagine Key. The most recent surprise sale began on January 17, and some Magic Keys are still available to purchase!

2022 saw the first time that all tiers of Magic Keys were blocked out from Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure during the holiday season. It also saw a lawsuit against the Southern California Theme Park that alleged false advertising of the Dream Key and its limitations with the Park Pass Reservation system.

Before being replaced by Bob Iger, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek referred to Magic Key holders as “unfavorable Guests,” insinuating that they spend less money at the Disney Parks than Guests who buy single or multi-day tickets. The term quickly went viral and is still a meme in the Magic Key community.

One such “unfavorable” Magic Key holder’s nightmares came true this week when they were locked out of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure for no apparent reason. u/NickenMcChuggets shared their experience on Reddit.

“I purchased my Keys on Sunday and on Monday as I was park hopping back into Disneyland, my account refused to load my information either on the app or on the website in a browser,” they wrote.

After a struggle, the Guest remembered they’d also saved their pass on their girlfriend’s Disneyland app and used that to enter the Disney Parks. They spoke to a Disney Cast Member who told them it was likely a data service issue.

Unfortunately, it persisted. Upon arriving home, the Guest was completely locked out of their Disneyland Resort account: “Tried my computer with several browsers and still the endless spinning login screen.”

Commenters reported experiencing similar issues and sorting it out with Disneyland Resort’s IT department, so there’s hope for this new Magic Key Pass holder! Still, it was a frightening experience after spending hundreds on the Annual Pass.

Have you ever been locked out of Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.