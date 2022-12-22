Disneyland Magic Key Holder Begs Bob Iger to Return Former Privileges

It’s a difficult time to be a Magic Key holder as block-out dates and Park Reservations continue to make visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure more difficult. Passes sold out the second they went on sale earlier this year, even after former Disney CEO Bob Chapek referred to the Annual Passholders as “unfavorable” Guests.

Some Magic Key holders even have an ongoing lawsuit against Disneyland Resort, alleging that the Disney Park inaccurately advertised the program and how Park Pass Reservations would be distributed. Hundreds of Magic Key holders have rallied against Disneyland Resort to support the lawsuit.

This week, one Magic Key holder took to TikTok to campaign newly-returned Disney CEO Bob Iger to return previous privileges held by Disneyland Annual Passholders:

Caleb (@calebgtravels) filmed this video before heading into Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure on the last day before Magic Key holders were blocked out of the Disney Parks.

“Today is a little sad because this is the last day I can use my Magic Key at the Parks before the end of the year,” Caleb said. “If you haven’t been paying attention, this is the first year that.. all Magic Keys, even the top tier Inspire Key, have blackout days.”

“I’m still really upset about it,” Caleb continued. “I’m still really hoping that Bob Iger reverses this, but it’s obviously not happening this year. Hopefully, next year.”

Other Magic Key holders agreed. “I hate that rule too! I hope bob iger changes things,” said @pa_patric. “Yeah this is a bummer,” @makeupartistchrissy agreed.

“It was so sad for me as well,” @david.mdza wrote.

Another Magic Key holder, @danieltink67, offered a different perspective: “Not sad, but I am hoping this break shows how much Passholders are needed. #ghosttown.”

Are you a Magic Key holder affected by the new block-out dates? Please share your experience with us in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.