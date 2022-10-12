Disneyland Guest Accused of Being In Two Places at Once, Denied Park Entry

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders have been through a lot in the past year – with new sales paused, price increases after renewals were announced, and an ongoing Dream Key lawsuit threatening the Annual Pass program altogether.

This week, one Magic Key holder had an all-new experience attempting to Park Hop from Disneyland Park to Disney California Adventure. Reddit user u/siboibsdsufferer claimed that a Disney Cast Member denied their party entry to Disney California Adventure because “our magic keys said that ‘we were inside Disneyland.’”

“We were so confused,” the Guest wrote. “We explained that our magic keys allowed for park hopping but she insisted that we were not allowed back into DCA.”

The Guests waited ten minutes for a manager to come over, missing a pre-booked dining reservation. “Manager came over and was like ‘wtf are you doing? Of course they can come in,’” the Guest explained. “The CM muttered ‘I don’t understand any of this’ and just turned her back to us, which we took as a sign that we could slip through the stroller entrance and go in.”

Thankfully, the Disney restaurant honored the Guests’ dining reservation even though they were late. However, the Guest said that this incident should be a wake-up call for Disney to train its Cast Members better.

Disney Parks worldwide have faced staffing shortages after layoffs during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and commenters said this incident was further evidence of those shortages.

“I’m a current CM,” wrote u/FawkesFire13.” We are all overworked and Disney isn’t investing in properly training the new hires.”

Some Guests said Disneyland Resort needs to take further action than simply training its employees. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…Disney needs to reduce capacity if they can’t get enough employees,” u/Kari97526 said. “Running high capacity while understaffed just makes for a miserable experience for both the CM’s and the guests. But it’s all about PROFITS, so I guess we all get to suffer the consequences.”

Have you noticed poor Cast Member training at Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.