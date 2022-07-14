Disney Reportedly Struggling as Cast Member Shortage Continues

Disney jobs are a dream for many, but Walt Disney World Resort is reportedly struggling to fill positions.

No matter what Disney Park or Disney Resort you visit– whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios– there is always a magical experience awaiting you.

While iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and others make up a part of the Disney magic, as well as many other offerings including food, epic nighttime spectaculars, merchandise, and the attention to small details, there is one aspect that simply can’t be overlooked: The Disney Cast Members.

The Cast Members work tirelessly to ensure that Walt Disney World Resort Guests have a magical experience.

However, it seems that Disney may be having a difficult time filling positions, particularly hourly positions.

In a reported internal email, Disney shared that it is struggling to find people to fill many hourly roles.

There are currently hundreds of jobs listed on the Walt Disney World Resort career page.

Disney’s career page shares this about the company:

The Walt Disney Company entertains, informs and inspires people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, reflecting the iconic brands, creative minds and innovative technologies families have come to love for over 90 years. Whether you’re looking to create magic in our Parks and Resorts, support business growth and development, work behind-the-scenes on your favorite TV shows or upcoming movies, or anything in-between, this is your opportunity to start the next chapter of your career story and help create the exhilarating experiences Disney is known for worldwide.

While there has been no confirmation from Disney, some of these labor shortages have reportedly led to longer and harder shifts for many Disney Cast Members. It is important to remember to be kind and patient with Disney Cast Members who are working to ensure a magical experience for all Disney Guests, whether it be at a Park or Resort.

