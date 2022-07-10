Disney Fires Cast Member With NO Warning, Leaves Her Shocked and In Tears

A Disney Cast Member is taking to TikTok to share their story after Disney unexpectedly fired her, with no warning.

TikTok user @selena.crowther posted a video yesterday explaining how she just got fired from the company. The former Cast Member can be seen on video in tears, trying to tell her followers what happened.

The caption read:

i believe disney did not take the proper steps in fixing this. The person who reported never came to me to let me know nor did disney give me any warning… i have full availability and they never once put me in a different shift as the person i was making feel “uncomfortable” #disney #disneyland #fyp #foryou

In the video above, you can hear Selena holding back tears as she explains she was let go from the company for making others feel “uncomfortable”.

“I worked at the Emporium and today I clocked in, got my assignment, they told me to go meet the manager,” she said. “My manager had told me that multiple people have been making complaints about me and that they feel uncomfortable around me and so they would have to let me go.”

The TikToker explained that she believes another Cast Member made up stories to try and get her fired as a way of revenge. According to the TikToker, another Cast Member recently made her and her friends uncomfortable by harassing them and so she made a complaint against them, resulting in his firing.

Once the other Cast Member was let go, he said he was going to do whatever it took to get Selena and her friends fired, and “he succeeded”, she said in the video.

Comments came pouring in from other Cast Members and friends, sending their love and advice to Selena. Many users told Selena to contact Human Resources as well as her Union to make this right.

The video has now gotten over 300,000 views, nearly 1700 comments, and 29,000 likes. You can watch Selena’s video and hear her story by clicking here.

Disney has not released any statement regarding Selena’s firing.

What do you think of this Cast Member’s story? Let us know in the comments below.