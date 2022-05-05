Disney Cast Member Speaks Out After Being FIRED For Conservative Facebook Posts

Following Disney’s support for the LGBTQ+ community due to Florida’s Parental Right in Education Act, popularly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, there’s been no shortage of conservative backlash against Walt Disney World and other Disney Parks.

Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis pushed for and successfully passed a bill dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District through the Florida legislature. The Reedy Creek Improvement Act (1968) allowed Disney to operate its own municipal services like fire prevention, roads, water, etc.

Republicans from around the country continue to speak out against Disney. Congressman Troy Nehls (R) of Texas wrote letters to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg asking them to reconsider the current “No-Fly Zones” over Disneyland and Walt Disney World, noting that they are the only two theme parks in the United States with this privilege.

More generally, Republican Senator Josh Hawley wrote on Twitter this week that he plans to introduce legislation that revokes Disney’s “special privileges.” Former Press Secretary under President Donald Trump and FOX News conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany spoke out in support of Governor Ron DeSantis and stated that she refuses to take her daughter to Walt Disney World after the events of the past few months.

A former Walt Disney Cast Member is using this news to continue his own campaign against Disney, originally unleashed in July of 2020. Twitter user @gatorbait1255, who goes by the name John A. Benoit III, posted his first Tweet against Disney on July 23 of that year:

I was fired from WALT DISNEY WORLD today due to my CONSERVATIVE POLITICAL POSTS on FACEBOOK.

He reposted a few similar Tweets during that time, mentioning FOX News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, known for their conservative viewpoints. He later used his story to support former Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler who also co-owns the the WNBA team Dream. Dream players were videoed in 2020 wearing “Black Lives Matter” shirts, following Loeffler’s announcement that she didn’t support the movement. Benoit wrote:

Later, Benoit explained more about why he was fired. He stated that a complaint was filed on an anonymous Disney hotline, about posts he had shared prior to his employment at Walt Disney World. One of those posts was allegedly shared from Donald Trump’s campaign for President in 2016. He wrote:

I was fired from Disney World on July 24th for posting conservative political posts on social media. The complaint was supposedly filed on the anonymous Disney hotline. So the complaint was anonymous. Conservatives are under ATTACK . These are not isolated incidents by DISNEY People WAKE UP Media is trying to silence CONSERVATIVES in any manner possible. I was FIRED on JULY 24,2020 by WALT DISNEY WORLD for sharing CONSERVATIVE POSTS than DISNEY doesn’t agree with. One was a SHARE from 2016 DONALD TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT. This was before I worked there

Benoit later replied to a CBS News Tweet about social media censorship stating that many, but not all, of the Facebook posts Disney cited upon his termination were from before his employment. He also stated he never posted while on the clock or using company equipment:

Wrong I got fired by Disney for sharing CONSERVATIVE POLITICAL POSTS on FACEBOOK. Many of them were before I was employed at Disney. None occurred while on clock or on. Company equipment.

Over time, Benoit gave more details on the end of his employment. He states that he expressed not wanting members of the Islamic faith to be elected to United States Congress, particularly focusing on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar:

I am proud of the fact that I was fired from Disney World because of my conservative political views I don’t believe the MUSLIMS that are currently in Congress should be allowed to serve. They called it HATE SPEECH I was FIRED from WALT DISNEY WORLD for my CONSERVATIVE POSTS and Shared posts. They particularly didn’t like the fact that I was of the opinion that IIHAN OMARshouldn’t be allowed to hold office .

These tweets in the summer of 2021 were his last about Disney until recently, when he began replying to others once again in multiple Tweets explaining his termination from Walt Disney World.

In a recent reply, Benoit claims to have shared conservative memes denouncing the “Squad,” a colloquial name for 6 Democratic members of the United States House of Representatives:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ilhan Omar

Ayanna Pressley

Rashida Tlaib

Jamaal Bowman

Cori Bush He wrote:

Walt Disney World fired me for sharing a conservative meme denouncing the squad on Facebook said it was hate speech. Got unemployment then retired joke was on them. Was retiring in 5 months anyway. Still get 125.00 a month from for my late wive’s pension

