Disneyland Opening Attendee Celebrates 100th Birthday At Park

On July 17, 1955, Walt Disney opened Disneyland to the public, and the theme Park world changed forever. Not only did this set the groundwork for countless other Disney Parks, but the theming and attention to detail forced other amusement parks to keep up.

Recently, a Guest who attended Disneyland on its opening day returned to celebrate her 100th birthday. It serves as a reminder that while many things may change about the happiest place on Earth, the joy and wonder will always remain the same.

Disneyland’s Rocky Start

When Disney opened Disneyland Park almost 70 years ago, things didn’t operate as smoothly as they do nowadays. The Park wasn’t even finished; concession stands ran out of food by lunch, women’s heels sank into the asphalt, and Guests peed everywhere.

Things also looked a lot different. Not only were the mascot characters absolutely terrifying, but only around 30 attractions were operating, 13 of which are still operating today.

Still, this didn’t stop Guests from returning to Disneyland for years. In fact, one Guest returned 68 years later, and she was as enthralled with the Park as ever.

Life Is All About Happiness

TikTok user Joy Of Everything, who we’ll call JOE, was at Disneyland near “it’s a small world” After All and spotted a happy woman with her family.

While he never got her name, JOE learned she was celebrating her 100th birthday. On top of that, she was here in 1955 when the Park first opened. Naturally, this led to JOE asking her to sum up her life in one word.

“Look for the good,” she said before following with, “Happiness.” That’s delightfully appropriate for someone spending her day in the happiest place on Earth.

Disneyland Will Always Be Magic

Disneyland may have started with things going wrong around every turn. Still, the Walt Disney Company has persevered, opening an additional 12 Disney Parks and creating experiences that genuinely cannot be experienced anywhere else.

Things have changed a lot since Disneyland Resort’s opening day, and it will probably change even more in the next thirty years the Park itself turns 100 years old. However, it will always serve as a source of happiness and magic for Guests of all ages.

