Bob Iger Sends Cold Mass E-Mail Regarding Disney Layoffs

In February, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that around 7000 layoffs were heading to the Walt Disney Company. As of March 27, 2023, Iger has informed his employees that the process has begun.

Bob Iger has been tearing through the company ever since he replaced Bob Chapek in November 2022. However, this replacement was not surprising since even previous Disney CEO Michael Eisner said Disney suffered under Chapek.

What has been surprising is Bob Iger’s vocal distaste regarding current Disney projects. While he has played with the idea of opening new lands for Disney Parks, Iger has also said that he is getting tired of Marvel movies and believes that the prices at Disneyland and Disney World are much too high.

While Iger is set to leave Disney again soon, he’s not leaving without making one last significant change: laying off thousands of Disney employees.

Bob Iger: “There Will No Doubt Be Challenges Ahead.”

On March 27, 2023, Bob Iger sent a mass e-mail to every Disney employee informing them that the 7000 reported layoffs had begun.

Starting the message with “fellow employees,” Iger said, “This week, we begin notifying employees whose positions are impacted by the company’s workforce reductions. …A second, larger round of notifications will happen in April with several thousand more staff reductions, and we expect to commence the final round of notifications before the beginning of summer to reach our 7000-job target.”

The most surprising thing taken away from this is that the layoffs won’t just continue into April but possibly into summer as well. It’s also surprising to hear such cold terminology from Disney, a company that advertises itself as a place filled with happiness and creativity.

That being said, Bob Iger’s e-mail wasn’t completely devoid of empathy, saying, “The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly. This company is home to the most talented and dedicated employees in the world, and so many of you bring a lifelong passion for Disney to your work here.”

“That’s part of what makes working at Disney so special. It also makes it all the more difficult to say goodbye to wonderful people we all care about.”

While the kind words are appreciated, they were offset by much more ominous and oddly nationalistic phrasing towards the end of the e-mail.

“For our employees who aren’t impacted, I want to acknowledge that there will no doubt be challenges ahead as we continue building the structures and functions that will enable us to be successful moving forward. …In tough moments, we must always do what is required to ensure Disney can continue delivering excellent entertainment to audiences and Guests around the world – now, and long into the future.”

Effects of the layoffs have already been seen with multiple higher-ups released, including executives from Hulu and Freeform, and the entire Metaverse division being dissolved.

