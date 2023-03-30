Racist Disney History Unearthed as Fans Reflect on Former Aunt Jemima Cafe at Disneyland

In recent years, The Walt Disney Company has attempted to reckon with some of its problematic past. Most notably, Song of the South (1946)-inspired log flume ride, Splash Mountain, is being rethemed to Princess and the Frog (2009)-themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The controversial ride came under fire for its ties to the widely-banned, racist Disney film that trivializes and glamorizes post-Civil War life for Black Americans.

The House of Mouse has taken other steps, too. Animated movies containing offensive racial stereotypes, like Dumbo (1941), Peter Pan (1953), The Aristocats (1970), and Aladdin (1992), all feature cultural sensitivity warnings on Disney+.

Still, it’s crucial to acknowledge problematic history lest we repeat it. Recently, TikToker @missparkhopper shared the history of a racist Disney restaurant, Aunt Jemima Pancake House in Frontierland at Disneyland Park:

“To understand why the Aunt Jemima image is racist, one would have to first understand American history,” the creator explained. “A ‘mammy’ is a U.S. stereotype, especially in the south, for a Black woman who worked for a white family and nursed the family’s children. The figure is rooted in the history of slavery in the United States.”

Following many Black Lives Matter protests, Aunt Jemima pancake syrup was given a new name and logo to remove the harmful association with racist stereotypes. In February 2021, the company announced that it would now be called Pearl Milling Company, an homage to the original 1800s mill that invented self-rising pancake mix.

“To some, Aunt Jemima may bring back good memories,” the Disney creator said of Aunt Jemima Pancake House. “But to others, it represents enslavement, Jim Crow, and other historical figures that have degraded Black people.”

