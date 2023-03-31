Disneyland Brings Back Iconic Piece of Disney Park History

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in 1955, he vowed that “Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.”

In the decades that followed, the Walt Disney Company proved him right. The Disneyland Resort – and other Disney Parks across the globe – are always receiving new attractions, shows, hotels, and experiences.

While that means Guests constantly experience new sources of magic, it also means several pieces of Disney history get lost along the way. Rides close to make space for new ones (RIP The Great Movie Ride), attractions are updated with new characters or details, and the Parks are renovated to keep them fresh, modern, and relevant.

Disney fans don’t always warm up to these changes. Just see recent reactions to Splash Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean. But sometimes pieces of Disney history can make a comeback – and Disneyland just announced the return of a fan favorite from the 1990s.

In 1997, Disneyland removed the last of two murals designed by Disney Legend Mary Blair. It previously removed the first half in 1986. The pair were created by Blair in 1967 and depicted children from around the world beneath satellites, intended to show how communication brings us all together. The children bear more than a passing resemblance to the animatronics of it’s a small world – also creatively led by Blair.

Now, the murals are making a triumphant return. Disneyland recently announced its new Disney Vacation Club Lounge, which will host a recreation of Blair’s mural.

Tomorrowland mural at Disneyland. (1967-1986) This mural opened with New Tomorrowland in 1967 and was designed by Disney Legend Mary Blair. You probably recognize her work from “It’s a Small World” and even the Grand Canyon Concourse mural at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. pic.twitter.com/hGxCobimAd — History@Disney (@HistoryAtDisney) May 30, 2021

Fittingly, the lounge will be located in Tomorrowland, where DVC members can also appreciate other pieces of Disney history, such as the K7 Space Suit worn by the Tomorrowland Astronauts during the early years of Disneyland.

This is Disneyland’s first DVC lounge, with Walt Disney World already offering DVC members a lounge at EPCOT’s Imagination! pavilion. With the inclusion of Blair’s iconic mural, we’d argue Disneyland’s is the more appealing option for diehard Disney fans. Disney Vacation Club Members (and their Guests) can check it out for themselves from April 19.