Fan Threatens Protest Over Popular Disney Ride

Disney Park fans were upset at the announcement that Splash Mountain would be closing forever to be replaced with a ride themed to Princess and the Frog (2009).

Splash Mountain is located at both American Disney Parks, Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland. Splash Mountain at Disney World closed in January 2023, with no closing date announced as of yet for the ride in Disneyland or in Tokyo. Guests flocked to the ride on its last day in Florida, racking up wait times of over 220 minutes. After its final day, people were selling water from the ride, merchandise, and other items themed to Splash Mountain.

With the amount of backlash Walt Disney World received, it was only a matter of time until Guests at Disneyland spoke up as well. Unfortunately, one Twitter user is threatening a protest at the ride in March. This user took to Twitter to say that it is not right that Disney is removing the rides and is trying to rally a group of people to participate in a Splash Mountain sit-in with him.

.@DisneyParks @RobertIger – please be aware of what may happen on march 18th in disneyland. this is risky behavior and places a huge risk of safety for your guests and employees. https://t.co/fHRVHYNUbu — sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerelyivy) February 25, 2023

Other users on Twitter have re-shared it, tagging Disney CEO Bob Iger and the Disney Parks in an effort to try to bring awareness to this person and stop him before he gets to the Parks. Other commenters pointed out that it’s just a ride, retheming happens often throughout the Parks, and that it’s weird to be this upset over a ride with such a controversial background. This is also happening as there are several petitions online directed at the Disney Parks in an effort to try to stop the closing of Splash Mountain at the other Parks and bring the ride back to Disney World.

Walt Disney himself always emphasized progress and moving forward, stating that his Parks would never be finished because there was always more inspiration to be found. The retheming of Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is just another in a long line of changes and re-themes done throughout the parks since Disneyland first opened in 1955.