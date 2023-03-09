Classic Disneyland Ride Closing Indefinitely in 2023

A classic Disney Park experience will be closing its doors very soon, meaning Guests will have to look elsewhere for thrills.

The Disneyland Resort, which is made up of Disneyland Park and DIsney California Adventure Park, is an incredible place. Here, Guests will find classic rides like Pirates of the Carribean, high-tech adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and of course, delicious snacks and treats. Some of the most famous theme park attractions in the entire world reside at Disneyland, such as Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, and “it’s a small world.”

However, few Disney rides are as iconic and legendary as Matterhorn Bobsleds. Opening way back in 1959, Matterhorn Bobsleds was Disneyland‘s first roller coaster, and while it’s certainly dated, this coaster still remains impressive to this day.

The ride takes Guests on the famous “Swiss Alps” as they weave, bob and turn, dodging a few mysterious creatures along the way. The ride is one of the many centerpieces of Disneyland and has provided millions of Guests with an unforgettable, thrilling, and sometimes even “back-breaking” experience. Walt Disney World’s Expedition Everest is a sort of “spiritual successor” to Disneyland’s Matterhorn Bobsleds, with both rides taking Guests through a snow-covered mountain. Both rides also feature a ferocious Yeti that takes swipes at Guests.

Unfortunately, this iconic roller coaster will be shutting down very soon for refurbishment. The Disneyland website informs Guests that Matterhorn Bobsleds will be unavailable starting April 17, 2023. At this time, there is no return date for the ride.

As we said, Guests can enjoy a ton of classic experiences when visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth,” they’ll just have to settle for something other than Matterhorn Bobsleds.

Guests who are obsessed with Marvel should head over to Disney California Adventure for Avengers Campus, one of the Rsort’s newest additions. Here, Guests can enjoy a whole land themed around Marvel, with characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Black Widow and Hawkeye occupying the area.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disneyland? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news!