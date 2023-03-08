Disney Admits They “Learned a Lot” After Cancelling ‘Star Wars’ Experiences

Following cancellations, Disney is acknowledging that it has “learned a lot” in its first year with its most luxurious experience.

Perhaps one of the biggest additions to the Walt Disney World Resort came in the form of the flashy and incredibly-ambitious Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. While Walt Disney Imagineering has brought in some truly incredible rides, attractions, and experiences to both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts over the years, no project comes close to the ambition of Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser connects with Disney’s Hollywood Studios Galaxy’s Edge, adding another level of immersion to the out-of-this-world experience. The Star Wars-themed land is set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) in the Star Wars timeline.

Guests who are lucky enough to embark on a two-night voyage have praised Disney for how immersive the experience is. However, it’s not all been smooth sailing for Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser, with the overall reception to the luxurious experience being mixed, to say the least.

For starters, this “hotel” will cost two Guests a whopping $4,809 for a two-night journey. The price for four Guests jumps to just under $6,000 for the same amount of time, meaning you’ll need a lot of galactic credits or need to know a bounty hunter or two to afford a stay on this luxury “ship.”

Because of the sheer cost of this immersive Star Wars experience, Disney has struggled to keep its Galactic Starcruiser booked. This led to Disney slashing the prices of select voyages for select Guests, with Disney now revealing that it will be cutting the number of voyages by 30% later this year.

This will start in October, with Galactic Starcruiser voyages going from three voyages per week to just two. Disney has issued a statement regarding this decision, though it’s admittedly quite vague.

“When the voyage calendar is live, you may notice the schedule has been modified to provide two voyages per week, except for holiday weeks where we may have three voyages. We’ve been learning a lot during our first year of operation and have adjusted voyage dates to meet the needs of our guests.”

Only time will tell how Disney’s Galactic Cruiser does, but things aren’t looking the best, at least for right now.
In other Disney news, Disney is looking to bring its Avatar franchise to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. While we remain in the dark on what this new project will bring, Disney promises the new experience will be “as amazing” as the one found at Pandora – The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
At Walt Disney World, Guests are eagerly anticipating the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle/Run at the Magic Kingdom. This new roller coaster will be opening in April after numerous delays, and we here at Inside the Magic could not be more excited.
What Disney Parks project are you most excited about? Stay tuned here for more Disney news stories!

