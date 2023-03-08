Disney Says New ‘Avatar’ Expansion Will Be Equal to Disney World’s

Disney just dropped a bombshell regarding one of its most exciting expansion projects.

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company held its earnings call in which Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed quite a few exciting pieces of information. Among these announcements, Bob Iger revealed that sequels to the Toy Story, Moana, and Zootopia franchises are all in the works. Iger also detailed Disney’s plans with Disney+, its streaming service that has yet to be profitable for the company.

But the announcement that caught us and most Disney fans off guard revolved around Disney getting its feet even wetter with James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

As you may already know, Disney opened Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom back in 2017, bringing in, well, the world of Pandora to the Walt Disney World. This ultra-immersive land features two attractions, a store, and an absolutely killer quick-service restaurant.

The land is beautiful and really shows how much work Disney Imagineering puts into rides, attractions, theming, and dining locations. It’s arguable, but Disney really has yet to top this expansion, even when considering Avengers Campus at Disneyland.

To bring things back to the earnings call, Bob Iger gave Disney fans a shock when he revealed plans to bring the world of Avatar to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

We had been in the dark regarding this project until now, that is.

A new post on Disney’s D23 website has prompted some strong reactions from fans, with Disney revealing a little bit more about its Avatar-themed expansion at the Disneyland Resort.

Disney says that specific details on this project will remain under wraps for the time being but promises that the new Avatar experience will be “as amazing as those found at Walt Disney World Resort.”

This is a bold claim, especially when considering no one really expected Disney to bring a Pandora-level experience being brought to Disneyland.

Only time will tell what becomes of this project, but we here at Inside the Magic have to say we’re very excited.

There’s no doubt that Disney was waiting to see how well Avatar: The Way of Water did at the box office before bringing Pandora to the West Coast. The sequel to the legendary 2009 film Avatar has broken records and smashed the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

The film beat other 2022 fan-favorites and box office giants such as Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

