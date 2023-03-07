Illegal Guest Activity Alive and Well at Universal Studios Orlando

A popular and “illegal” activity among Guests is alive and well at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Orlando, Florida, is home to many incredible experiences, ranging from the classic assortment of dark rides at Walt Disney World to thrilling roller coasters found at SeaWorld and, of course, Universal Studios.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to two massive theme parks, both of which feature some truly incredible rides and attractions.

The two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay, all offer Guests some unforgettable experiences. However, there’s more to enjoy at the Resort than just rides.

Over the years, Guests tend to carve out their own stories and memories at theme parks, especially at Disney and Universal. From inside jokes to small details only superfans recognize, these Parks only get better with each subsequent visit.

There’s one very special and very unique tradition at the Universal Orlando Resort, one that prompted Universal to ban it entirely.

In addition to all the attractions, you can experience no matter what time of the year, Universal Orlando offers special seasonal celebrations, ranging from the frightening Halloween Horror Nights to Universal’s infamous Mardi Gras celebration.

During the celebration, Guests and Team Members alike getting in on the fun during the celebration.

One tradition that has become a critical part of Universal Orlando fans has been decorating a tree just across from the moving walkway as you enter Universal CityWalk. During Mardi Gras, this tree is cascaded with beads that Guests received at the party in Universal Studios Florida.

However, Inside the Magic reported that a security guard was placed in front of the tree and that no Universal Park Guests were permitted to throw beads on the tree.

The activity has never been officially endorsed by Universal and this may be a case where it just can’t be monitored. Curiously, this activity returned, with a different tree now entirely covered by beads anyway, as you can see below:

She’s thriving tbh!

As you can see, this tree is “thriving” with beads. We aren’t sure how much longer this will last, with Universal already banning the activity.

